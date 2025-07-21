Last year I made my first ever cobbler, and this year I’m returning to the pudding with a recipe that yields a more tender crumb, perfect for soaking up the best of summer’s stone fruit and berries. I advise dousing the whole thing in plenty of cream. I think cobbler is better than crumble, there I said it!! Find the recipe below along with my eating highlights of the last few weeks.

After a cheesy start to the month, I’m turning to sweet treats for the rest of July, before I take a break from the newsletter for the month of August. I’ve been on maternity leave for nearly 11 months now, and only taken January off Substack and recipe development. I feel I owe it to myself and to Eli to make the most of our last full month together. I feel that very deeply. [Of course, I will pause paid subscriptions!]

I don’t find it easy to switch off the part of my brain that feels like it constantly needs to be doing more and more. It’s something I need to get better at. Practicing prioritising the present is the most important lesson that maternity leave and Eli have taught me.

In the last month I have taken redundancy, had multiple interviews and got a new job. What a ride! And you know what food has got me through? Sweet treats and desserts of course!

My first cobbler involved pistachios and had a nutty richness that I loved. But I’ve learnt that the texture of a cobbler can be as varied as the texture of a crumble. Just as a crumble can be sandy, or coarse with large granola-like chunks, a cobbler can be made up of scone/biscuits that are denser and more pert or softer and more willing to melt into each other. Today’s recipe leans into the latter camp.

This wetter batter – with buttermilk/yogurt, butter, and cream – cooks into a cobbler with a winning tenderness that so beautifully pairs with the acidity of stone fruit and berries. It’s a forgiving recipe. I’ve made it to top both apricots and strawberries, and blackberries and mirabelle plums. Both versions have been my favourite cobblers yet.