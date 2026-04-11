Hey! Today is WTYCT’s 4th Birthday!! To celebrate, and to say thank you to Paid Subscribers, I’ve got 3 big discounts for you, from some legends in the food game. The codes are all valid for 2 months, so go crazy for your summer menu planning. I know I will!!!! I’m sharing a simple soup recipe that features a Cotherstone cheese crisp, which I’ve found it hard to stop thinking about. Proof that peppers in soup should be more popular.

This week I made French Onion Soup from a beef stock that simmered away for four and a half hours on my stove. On the hottest April day in 80 years. It was fitting that I got lost in soup this week, because when I began writing this newsletter – on this exact day 4 years ago – the first recipe was a Vietnamese Sour Fish Soup. And here we are over 150 recipes later.

It has become my tradition to mark the newsletter’s anniversary in some way. Today I am doing so by thanking my Paid Subscribers with 3 very good discounts from some of my favourite food shops: 20% off at the best of the butchers HG Walter, 15% off at Neal’s Yard Dairy (the kings of cheese) and 10% off at Mexican Mama (for all your taco and burrito needs). I hope you’ll make the most of them for your summer cooking. Find all the codes below the recipe. My apologies to readers in other countries and hemispheres who aren’t catered for here, I will endeavour to be more global with the goodies when I can…

Your loyalty and support is what keeps this newsletter bubbling away, like my hot beef broth on that 24 degree day. It helps to cover the cost of ingredients for recipe testing, and the time it takes to write the recipes. But more meaningfully, it keeps up my morale when it all feels a bit much (which while working full-time with a toddler, it can!). Some of you have been here from the beginning – the whole 4 years. What did I do to deserve this?!?!?! I hope you’ve found some meals to love. I’d love to know what they are.

Today’s recipe is an easy vegetarian number that can be a lunch or dinner. You can easily double the recipe if you want to batch cook. Green peppers and cheese are an excellent pairing. The bitter edge of the peppers is softened by the salty cheese, and it works particularly well if the cheese has an underlying milky sweetness, like (my favourite cheese) Cotherstone from Neal’s Yard Dairy does. Check it out with the discount, why don’t you?

The soup is ideally made with pale green Turkish peppers, but if you can’t find these you can use bell peppers (I’d go for a mix of green and yellow in this case).

Green Pepper Soup with Cheese Crisp

6 green peppers (ideally long Turkish peppers)

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 potato, peeled and cubed

½ tsp aleppo pepper (pul biber, or other chilli flake)

600ml vegetable stock

Juice of half a lime

2 handfuls of fresh coriander, chopped

For the crisp

100g Cotherstone cheese, grated

1 tsp white sesame

1 tsp black sesame

1 tsp dried oregano (ideally Mexican but any will do)