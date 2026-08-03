This week we add another dinner to to the book of Delicious Brown Food. Using up your dried pulses is always a good feeling, and today’s recipes give you a double whammy of black chickpea goodness, in the form of hummus and falafel. The finished plate has the energy of a vegetarian restaurant that tops everything with alfalfa sprouts. Totally okay with me. Below the recipe, I’m sharing the best meals of the last few weeks.

While many of my meals are now speedy by necessity, I still like to dip my toes into a high-pressure, high-oil environment from time to time. A dangerous thing to do with a toddler pulling at one’s skirt, undoubtedly. This is a recipe to make with two adults on hand, or no kids present.

I first ate black chickpeas, or kala chana as they are called in Hindi, at Everest Curry King in Lewisham back in 2014. They were served as part of a dry pumpkin dish, and I immediately fell for their dense, creamy texture. I couldn’t get them out of my head.

It turns out they are better for you than white chickpeas: higher in fibre and iron, so I’ve been trying to cook with them more over the years. You can buy them at Indian shops and larger supermarkets (I have found them at Sainsbury’s and Ocado).

I dabbled with them four years ago in this recipe for Black Chickpea Soup, inspired by chaat. Since then, I’ve also used them in curries or in this week’s recipe: Black Chickpea Falafel and Black Chickpea Hummus. It makes enough for 2-3 meals. If you’re going to get frying oil going, you may as well make it worth your time. My son loves the hummus, which adds to the list of reasons to make it.

Black Chickpea Hummus

100g black chickpeas

100g tahini paste

20ml lemon juice

2 garlic cloves

45ml ice cold water

½ tsp salt

Pine nuts, urfa and Aleppo chilli flakes, to garnish (optional)

To make the hummus, soak the chickpeas overnight in plenty of cold water (I do this all as one with the chickpeas for the falafel below). The next day, boil the 100g of soaked chickpeas in salted water for roughly 1 hour and 15 minutes, on a gentle rolling boil with a lid on. Keep an eye on them to be sure they do not need topping up with anymore water. They are ready when they are tender to bite. Drain and allow to cool, then add to a food processor with the tahini, garlic and lemon juice and blend well. When the paste is smooth and thick, add in the ice cold water in two goes, blending until you have a smooth, creamy consistency, about the thickness of Greek yogurt. Season with the salt to taste then stir and transfer to a bowl to serve. In a small, dry frying pan, toast a handful of pine nuts. Drizzle the hummus with a little olive oil then top with toasted pine nuts, Urfa and Aleppo chilli flakes.

Black Chickpea Falafel



200g black chickpeas

1 handful chopped coriander

1 handful chopped parsley

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cayenne

½ onion

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

To make the falafel, transfer your soaked black chickpeas (this will be about 400g once soaked) to a food processor or bullet blender.* Blend well until the mixture is like coarse breadcrumbs and then add the herbs and onion. Blend again, finally adding the spices, plain flour, salt, baking powder and a tablespoon or two of water and stirring well. The mixture should be wet to touch but thick enough to hold its shape. If it seems dry, add a little water. *If your blender is small or not very powerful, you may need to blend in two batches, or use a hand blender to achieve a consistent texture across the mixture. With wet hands, form the falafel mixture into balls by rolling them between your palms. You should get about 15 falafel out of this mixture (they freeze very well). Allow to chill in the fridge in their bowl or on a plate for 30 minutes or so (or longer if you like). Heat up about 400ml frying oil in a wok or other high-sided pan, until shimmering (or until a breadcrumb sizzles when added to it). On a medium heat, fry 3-4 falafel at a time (depending on the size of your pan), for 2-3 minutes, until well browned. Gently turn each falafel with a slotted spoon and allow to fry for a further 2 minutes. Keep an eye on it because the oil will get hotter as you fry and you may need to turn the flame down as it heats up. Transfer to a draining rack or plate lined with kitchen paper and sprinkle immediately with salt. Reserve the cooled oil, strain into a jar and keep in the fridge to fry with again. To complete the meal, I like to serve the falafel and hummus on a flatbread (I use this Meliz Berg bread recipe) with a little optional tahini and garlic sauce*. Top everything with some form of pickles (onions, cucumbers, chillies), red cabbage dressed with lemon, chopped tomatoes, and parsley. The falafel and hummus also makes for a great salad bowl served with bulgar wheat or pearl barley. Let’s hear it for fibre! * For the tahini and garlic sauce, just mix a small grated clove of garlic with 3 tbsp tahini and 2 tbsp of lemon juice, and a few tbsp of cold water, stir well until it thickens to about the consistency of double cream).

The last few week’s meals have been a good advertisement for summer eating. Such colour and variety! Lucky my tummy. In the interest of a cool kitchen, I’ve been trying to keep it simple, with the occasional dabble with pastry and dough… Details below.

Hot dogs with the lot in sweet potato buns. Became obsessed with sweet potato buns last summer and got them in the freezer at all times again this year. The kimchi and fried oyster mushroom pizza by Flat Earth at the Battle of the Dough - a pizza competition I went to last month held by The Orange restaurant and Wild Farmed. Delicious! A Niçoise salad with extra special anchovies and tuna from The Tinned Fish Market. A chicken rendang. I LOVE packet rendang for a quick midweek dinner. I’ve also become obsessed with jasmine rice. Is it the tastiest rice? The Smile Menu at Whole Beast in Brixton – my favourite burger of the last few years. They give you little packets of rub seasoning to take away which delighted me. Eli sat in a high chair and ate chips for about 15 minutes straight while tapping his foot and nodding his head to a song by Faithless. We could enjoy our meals peacefully. What a treat. A neighbour gave away a giant yellow courgette so I made this. A quick puff pastry tart with courgette and goats cheese. Paneer Jalfrezi, recipe here. I’ve taken to making extra sauce and freezing it so we get two meals out of the work. Then just fry the onions, peppers and paneer and stir it through. Weekend buttermilk waffles. Smitten Kitchen recipe never fails. The Puttanesca Galette from Helen Goh’s incredible Baking & the Meaning of Life. I used big tomatoes instead of cherry, and I added some fish sauce and balsamic to the onions which was a trick I learnt from Nicola Lamb’s buttery tomato pie. So many things I want to cook from Helen’s book. It strikes me as an exceptional cookbook for those who like to picnic.

1 year ago… Berry Iced Fingers

2 years ago… Squid Spaghetti

3 years ago… Cabbage Pasta

4 years ago… Redcurrant Cheesecake