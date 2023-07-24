This week’s recipe means a lot to me but it is not one I can claim as my own. My brother landed on it when the fridge was close-to-empty one day about 12 years ago. Some of you will know it already, but hopefully it is new to a lot of you. I’m excited for you to cook it for the first time!! This is a pasta with very little reference to Italy because sometimes that's what you want. I’m not scared. Further down, I’ve got the recipe for the Currytini cocktail from Babur, my favourite North Indian restaurant (more on that). Happy 38th Birthday to them.

I've made Cabbage Pasta hundreds of times since my brother first cooked it for me, because I always have a white cabbage, onions, Cheddar cheese and Sambal Oelek or Sriracha in my fridge. And I am always in the mood for it. I have made some additions since back in the day, of paprika, coriander and (sometimes) a squeeze of lemon.

The first time I remember cooking this meal was when I was at Sheffield University, where I first discovered that cooking made me feel both alive and at home. Since then I have cooked it in multiple countries, for multiple friends. I've cooked it in a giant pan for 30 people (‘on lunch’ working at Neal’s Yard Dairy). I've cooked it solo. It never disappoints.

The joy of Cabbage Pasta is the slightly charred, savouriness of the cabbage and onions and how that works with the heat and acidity of the Sambal or Sriracha. The genius of Cabbage Pasta is the way the mild milkiness of the cheese cools everything right back down. Italian cheese is just wrong here. Only Cheddar or Lancashire will do.

The other joy is that it takes about 15-20 minutes to make, just enough time for the cooking to relax you into your evening but not too much time when you are hungry. I love to layer the coriander on before the cheese because I like how it stops the cheese from melting. I love the texture of thickly grated cheddar, and it’s important to me that that stays in tact. If you prefer yours melted, you could layer it the other way.



This recipe is simple enough to memorise basically the first time you make it, which I think is another key to its endurance among my family and friends.



I hope you'll make it and forever have a white cabbage in your fridge from now on. This is the budget dinner you didn't know you needed.