“Hallo, the regret rien?” I know I have bad-mouthed risotto in the past, and for good reason! But there are a couple I make an exception for. This week’s Fennel Risotto recipe is one of them.

My friend Allee once described a recipe I wrote as “like a bit of effort but also yum!”, and I think it is an apt description of my approach to cooking. That said, I have been trying to work on more recipes which don’t take hours to prepare, because even lovers of the kitchen have muscles to rest…