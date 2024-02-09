Now we’re in February, not materially much different from January, but less bullied in general, as a month. I’m bringing you a comforting dinner I last ate when I was about 13, until I cooked it again this month for this recipe. It sees chicken breasts simmered in a sauce of onions, peppers, tomatoes and seasoning and it ROCKS.

Sometimes you crave simple flavours. This meal, which was a dinner my Dad cooked for us when we were young, offers exactly that. I remembered it recently and found myself with an urgent need to eat it again. Served with white rice (nothing better when you need comforting), it’s a chicken dinner that is warming, with great depth of flavour, but in a very unchallenging way. Chicken breasts are just right here, because texturally they match that unchallenging criteria. The flavours we add to them are uncomplicated and that’s why this dish is good. No need to over-spice here, let those breasts and that veg speak for themselves.