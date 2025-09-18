Burgers are so satisfying to eat. I love burgers. This week’s recipe is a healthier kind of burger, which means I can enjoy them more often. Maybe you would like to try it? Further down I’m sharing my last maternity-leave-hurrah from earlier this month, which was eating Indian food in Southall.

This week was a big Birthday Week in our house because our Baby Eli turned 1! And my partner Charles turned 36 a week later. I have made 4 cakes in one week, sung Happy Birthday as many times as they will let me and cooked up a 3-hour ragù lasagne for Charles. All this in the same month that Eli started nursery and I started my new job. By the end of September it’s possible I will collapse in a puddle. Not before I share this Trout Burger recipe with you though!

I always try to eat more fish, which to my mind means eating fish once a week. Most of time I fail, but this week’s recipe is an attempt to succeed.

Fish in a burger is an underrated thing. I believe that the Filet o’ Fish is the greatest McDonald’s menu item. I also love Thai Fishcakes (see my Tinned Thai Fishcake Bowls) and so here I’ve taken elements from both of those foods and brought them together in one handheld dinner. Instead of Thai Fishcake’s curry paste I’ve used miso and instead of the Filet o’ Fish’s tartare we have chilli mayonnaise and a fresh chilli and sesame slaw. It really does the trick.