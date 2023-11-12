Hello! I’m moving house again and my world is a little topsy turvy. But if you think I will be slacking on the ‘Stack, you’re wrong. This week, I have two curries for you that I love to make again and again. The first is a rich and smoky Laal Maas, a lamb curry made with plenty of cloves and black cardamom. The other is Bhindi Masala, a vegetarian treat that I hope might convert even okra skeptics.

It may be obvious by this point to anyone who has been subscribing here or watching my silly little videos for any length of time that the food I like to cook the most is curry. Today I’m sharing the recipes for two curries that move me.

The Laal Maas is a recipe I’ve been making for a good few years now, as these photos from before I had a good phone camera demonstrate.

It takes a lot of inspiration from Vivek Singh’s recipe. It’s layered and beautiful, and even better a day or two after you make it. Many Laal Maas recipes call for charcoal to be burnt in a dish that gets placed inside the pot to create a smokiness in the curry but I now use a burnt cinnamon stick because I find it a little bit easier. Making your own garam masala will really take this up a notch if you can bare to!

The Bhindi Masala is a recipe I shared in video format a long time ago. I most often make it with frozen okra because they don’t have any sliminess, but it’s lovely made with fresh okra too. I hope you enjoy these.

Laal Maas

750g lamb or mutton (bone in is best) cut into inch pieces

200g yogurt

3 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander

¼ teaspoon turmeric

4 cloves garlic, minced

30g ginger, minced

4 tbsp ghee or 2 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp oil

3 black cardamom

5 green cardamom

1 stick cinnamon

5 cloves

1 bay leaf

3 onions, finely chopped

½ teaspoon garam masala

Coriander leaves or green chilli for garnishing

To marinate the lamb or mutton, mix together the yogurt, half of the minced ginger and garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and red chilli powder in a bowl. Mix well and set aside in the fridge for about an hour, or up to 8 hours. Heat the butter and oil or ghee in a heavy based pot, then add your black and green cardamom, half your cinnamon stick, the cloves and bay leaf and stir until the spices smell great. Next add the chopped onions with a pinch of salt and cook them until they become golden brown in colour (this will be at least 15 minutes). Add the rest of the ginger and garlic and stir until it smells great, then add the marinated lamb to the pot and brown all over for a couple of minutes. Cover the meat with water (or lamb stock if you happen to have it) then add salt to taste, bring to a boil, and place a lid on the pot. Move the pot to a smaller ring on your hob and cook, on a medium heat, for about 45 minutes, or until the meat is tender. Stir occasionally. Meanwhile, if you have the inclination, I recommend making your own garam masala for optimum flavour. Now, take a small metal/enamel dish if you have one, and light the remaining half of your cinnamon stick until it’s burning, then when it’s lit place the metal dish with it inside in the pot and put the lid back on the curry, then turn it off to infuse. This will smoke and give the dish a smokier flavour. (You can also do this with charcoal but I think you need quite high quality charcoal which can be expensive so I’ve found this method easier). After five minutes, open the lid, then re-light the cinnamon (which will have gone out) and leave another five minutes. Turn the curry back on, then remove the metal dish and add your garam masala. Give the curry a quick stir. If you like, you can pick the meat out and blitz the sauce with a hand blender for a smoother sauce, then add the meat back in (one for the heads). Transfer to a hot serving dish, then garnish with coriander sprigs, a kashmiri chilli or a split green chilli. Serve with rice or rumali roti.

Bhindi Masala

½ tbsp cumin seed

1 tsp fenugreek seed

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

20g ginger, minced

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

Chilli oil/chilli powder, to taste

Small bunch of fresh coriander, stalks chopped finely and leaves picked

1 bag frozen okra (bhindi) (or 400g fresh)

2 medium tomatoes

1 ½ tsp amchoor (optional)

1-2 tbsp dried fenugreek (methi) leaves

½ lemon

1 tsp sugar

Heat your pan (a kadai or wok is good) and add the fenugreek and cumin seeds. When they start to smell lovely, add a tbsp of oil or ghee, and add the chopped onion with a tsp salt. Stir well and cook for a few minutes. Add the minced ginger and garlic, then your chopped coriander stalks and the hot chilli oil (or powder). Add the coriander and turmeric powders. When the onions have softened (about 8 minutes), add the frozen bhindi and toss. Add the amchoor (if using), the chopped fresh tomatoes and water. Gently stir and simmer for 15 minutes on a medium heat. Now balance the flavours by adding the juice of half a lemon, a teaspoon of sugar and the dried methi leaves (crushed in a pestle and mortar). Taste, and season with more salt or methi if necessary. Simmer for a further 2 minutes, garnish with coriander leaves, and serve.

See you again in a little while!