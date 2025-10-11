Dal is a personal thing. Today I’ve got a Dependable Dal recipe for you that I’ve been cooking every other month or so for ten years. It has stood the test of time, and the test of skint-ness, and the test of deliciousness. Further down I’ve got another, Even Easier Dal, with a shorter ingredients list, for when you want it ready even quicker. You can’t say fairer than that.

All the images in this month’s recipes are by my talented and wonderful friend India Whiley-Morton . Thank you so much, India !

Weirdly, considering curry is one of the things I cook the most and feel the most confident in cooking, I have shared relatively few curry recipes on the newsletter. I don’t consider myself an authority on curry, not being of South Asian origin. I don’t consider myself an authority on anything. But I cook a lot of curry, with the help of my trusty internet inspirations. So I will aim to share more of these dishes here in time.

This particular dal is one I have cooked 100s of times. Like all of the best dishes – the ones that actually find themselves being taken in to your dinner planning and maybe even your heart – dal is adaptable. You can change it to suit your mood.

A bit like tomato pasta sauce, or a loaf of bread, I find I can never make two dals that taste exactly the same. It’s mysterious that way. Leaning into that is the way, so I encourage you to play about with quantities, to see what sticks for you. Some days, you might want it to be a bit more garlicky. Or the curry leaves might have sung out a bit louder, the cinnamon stick given off a more potent hum. You might want to make your dal soupier one day, and thicker the next. You are the master of your destiny.

Karan Gokani, the man behind the restaurant Hoppers, and the maker of Instagram’s incredible Indian Cooking 101 series (and now an excellent book of the same name), told me to try adding lemongrass to my dal and sure enough, it adds a wonderful fragrance to the finished dish. If you have some about, try it!

I like dal lemony, so I go heavy on the lemon juice here, but adjust the quantities of lemon, sugar, salt and methi at the end to suit your taste. I can tell you resolutely that every ingredient below brings something different and results in a Dependable Dal that is always bold. I hope you like it.

Dependable Dal

Serves 6

½ cup chana dal, soaked (optional)

2 cups red lentils, rinsed

3 tbsp oil/ghee

¼ tsp methi (fenugreek) seeds

½ tbsp nigella seeds

½ tbsp mustard seeds

½ tbsp cumin seeds

2 onions, chopped

1 cinnamon stick or ¼ tsp cinnamon

2-3 goraka, or 1 stick of lemongrass (optional)

3-4 garlic cloves, finely grated

1 inch piece ginger, finely grated

6 curry leaves

1 ½ tsp Kings curry powder (You can buy from @veenasonline. Or substitute with a mix of cumin, coriander and chilli powders)

1 tsp turmeric

1 green chilli (optional)

1 tsp salt (or more to taste)

½ tbsp brown sugar

Juice of 1 lemon/lime

2 tbsp methi leaves (optional)

Handful fresh coriander

First, if you’re using the chana dal, boil it until tender (about 50-60 minutes). Next, in a deep heavy-bottomed pan, fry the methi, nigella, mustard, and cumin seeds and the cinnamon stick in the ghee/oil until the seeds just start to crack. Next, add your chopped onions with a pinch of salt. Cook on a medium heat, stirring now and again, until they start to soften (4 minutes). Next, add the grated ginger and garlic paste and stir, cooking for 1-2 minutes, until the raw aroma disappears. Add the dry spices, curry leaves, goraka or lemongrass if using and then the lentils. Stir the pot so everything is well mixed, then add enough water to cover the lentils by 2 inches plus a good pinch of salt. Cook for 45 minutes on a low heat, stirring every so often. You will probably need to add more water at the half-way point, but how soupy you make your dal is a personal choice! After 45 minutes, the dal should be cooked and it’s time to add in the cooked chana dal and balance the seasoning. Taste and add salt as needed, followed by the tbsp sugar, lemon juice and 2 tbsp dried methi leaves (I grind mine to a powder in a pestle and mortar). Enjoy!

This Dal is made to a method I learnt from Dee (see Dee’s amazing Lamb Biryani here), in which the lentils are boiled first and then added to a tempering of whole spices, shallots, and curry leaves. It’s as easy as 1-2-3, and it’s great when you don’t want to get out your little grater and get your thumbs smelling of ginger and garlic. Thank you, Dee!



This less ingredient-heavy dal (or parippu as it is called in Sri Lanka) is one I have been turning to more when I crave lentils that are a bit simpler and taste a bit more of simply lentils. It’s a good one for when I want to feed my son some Dal, which he seems to love (I leave the chilli out of his).

Even Easier Dal

2-3 tbsp oil

200g red lentils

1/2 tsp turmeric



For tempering

2 tbsp neutral oil

1 green chilli (optional)

1 tsp black mustard seeds

2 Kashmiri dried red chillis

3 small or 1 large shallot

4 curry leaves

Pandan leaf (optional)

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp cinnamon

Juice of half a lemon

Boil your lentils in salted water with a pinch of turmeric until cooked through and collapsing. In a wok or frying pan, heat the oil, then add the mustard seeds. They’ll spatter, and when they do, add the Kashmiri chillis and put a lid over the pan. When the seeds finish popping, add the sliced shallot or onion, curry leaves, green chilli (if using) and the cumin and cinnamon powders. Fry for a couple of minutes and when the shallots are browning and golden, add your cooked lentils to the mix and squeeze over the juice of half a lemon. Taste and adjust the salt for seasoning. Enjoy!

I loved this piece by Yasmin Khan: What Happens when You Stop Performing for the Internet. I related to it a lot. I too have been trying to be without the internet more, to take fewer pictures of my dinners, to live my life now with the people here in front of me. Why is such a simple thing so hard? I hate what my phone steals from me. Yet to quit it feels impossible, even anti-social. I don’t have any answers, except to leave it another room, or under a pillow and lose it for as long as I can each day.

1 year ago… Tinned Thai Fishcake Bowls

2 years ago… Charred Lemon Red Lentil Soup

3 years ago… Say Hello to my Saag Aloo

Thank you so much for reading. See you next time!