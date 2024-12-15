In part two of my Yuletide Galette Guide, it’s a meaty number, a sausage saviour. Here’s my logic: sausage rolls are exquisite, and for many, they are a staple of Christmas time – so how could we turn them into a meal in and of themselves? This sausage galette is the answer!

There are many occasions around the festive period when we need easy comfort food that doesn’t take hours to prepare. Today’s recipe solves both these problems in one go. Maybe you’re having a dinner party and you want something easy and delicious that says you’ve made an effort? Maybe you just want to fill your fridge with dinners and lunches that are easy to grab and go as your days get busier, or your house fills with guests?

I particularly like this recipe because it can be prepared in stages, making it suitable if you have a baby, or small children, or tasks to tend to. The first stages are to make the pastry and caramelise the onions, which you can do in the morning or the day before you plan to eat. The whole galette can then be assembled and cooked within an hour. It also reheats brilliantly, as anything claiming to be related to the sausage roll should.

Flavour wise, to the basic, necessary components of buttery, flaky pastry and sausage, I’ve added slowly caramelised onions and cranberry sauce for sweet contrast and rosemary for earthiness. Cooking the sausagemeat in this way also mean it crisps up in places instead of steaming as in the traditional sausage roll, which I really like for a little extra maillard reaction. Served with a wintry salad, this is a perfect satisfying dinner to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas, or on Boxing Day as part of a spread, and it can easily be doubled to make 2 galettes to serve 12 people if you need it to.