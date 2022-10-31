This week I’m sharing a recipe for Pistachio Chocolate Fondants that are transcendent to their core. I also have a discount for you for the incredible pistachio cream you’ll need to make this ruefully good pud, and I’m shaking my fist at Gordon Ramsay’s odiousness. It’s all fun and games here!

I have had this recipe in my head since I acquired a jar of delectable pistachio cream from the ingredient theme park that is Eataly in Liverpool St. Pistachio cream, for the unacquainted, is made up of ground pistachios, sugar and a neutral oil and it’s like the glamorous green sibling of Nutella. I wanted to do it justice! Eataly have kindly offered us a big discount on a jar, so all the more reason to nab one for yourself and try this dessert. I say this for your own sake.

In this recipe we whip up a classic chocolatey fondant, made with just a few ingredients, and fill it with pistachio cream. When it’s baked, it’ll be set on the outside, and its pistachio cream centre will ooze out from the inside along with a little chocolate whoosh when it all meets your spoon. “How do you do, sir?” the pistachio lava will say, before it warmly hugs your insides with its nutty green richness.