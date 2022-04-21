G’day! This is the first paid installment of What’s That You’re Cooking, Thea? - a newsletter! Inside you’ll find 2 recipes. One is a take on one of my all-time top comfort foods, and brings tingly tongue thrills: Gochujang Swirl Quiche. And one is a quick and easy breakfast/lunch dish that you can whip up in no time: Plantain Fry Up. Further down you’ll also find a recommendation for a special occasion cocktail in London. From my kitchen to yours, happy eating folks.