It’s a new month, but this isn’t an April Fool. Just another Easter biscuit for the boys. These were inspired by the fact that Aldi started selling Macadamia nuts. I needed no further reason to bake. The white chocolate and sesame decoration is optional, but it pays to go the whole hog at Easter. Hop little bunnies, hop hop hop.

The combination of white chocolate and macadamia is not new. It works brilliantly because macadamias are rich and buttery just like white chocolate. I wanted to try the pairing with an added savoury hit from soy sauce and black sesame. I have eaten soy sauce cookies at London’s best bakery, TOAD and they were a prime example of what can happen when you have the right equilibrium of salty and sweet in a baked good (just like Nicola Lamb’s miso walnut choc chip cookies from SIFT).

I tested three versions of these biscuits – a humbling experience. I finally hit the jackpot on version three.