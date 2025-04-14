With Spring in full swing, this year I offer you my simplest wild garlic recipe yet, a dish that would make an excellent side at your Easter table this weekend. It’s Wild Garlic Dauphinoise. Further down, I’m sharing the best things we ate in Seville earlier this month (a city I was delighted to discover is obsessed with chocolate donuts), and some hits and misses from the first month of our weaning journey with baby Eli.

There have been a few wild garlic recipes on my testing list that have been patiently waiting its arrival this year. But I'll level with you. The first — a Wild Garlic Toad in the Hole — was a bonafide flop. It looked as attractive as a toad in the hole can (not very). And it was green, alright. But it tasted only oka-a-ay and the garlic didn't come through at all. Also, it had a gummy texture in the middle that I couldn't quite figure out. I wasn't about to share a recipe with you that I wasn't happy with... I got knocked down but I got up again.



Luckily, the second wild garlic idea on my list was a success story. It's this Wild Garlic Dauphinoise. And it's my most simple WG recipe to date. Punchy without being too punchy, it brings a reassuring warmth and brightness to a dish that makes a case for being the most comforting of potato dishes. This would be such a lovely pairing for your roast lamb or chicken over Easter weekend, but it would also be splendid with a piece of fish (halibut cooked to my rosemary fish recipe comes to mind) and some ratatouille or blanched spring veg. I hope you'll enjoy it!



