So to the business of recipes. The thing about picnic food for me, is that it should be easy. Easy to make, easy to eat, and most importantly really easy to transport. I hope that the recipes below tick these boxes.

Caramelised Apricot Cupcakes

These cupcakes were what I came up with when I set my mind to making an easy-to-transport sweet that makes the most of apricots. Few fruits taste better cooked than apricots - some might call them manna from heaven when roasted.

I tested this recipe a couple of ways and came up with this version in the end, where the apricots are cooked a little first, to ensure they’re properly melting and reach their tart and sweet peak once baked. Try serving them with a dollop of crème fraîche when you get to the picnic spot. Just a thought.

Makes 10-12

10 apricots, 6 halved, 4 cubed

50g butter

50g caster or soft brown sugar

Syrup or apricot jam for glaze

120g cup flour

50g ground almonds

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

Pinch nutmeg

55g butter at room temperature

30g granulated or demerera sugar

60g soft brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

150g yogurt

Turn oven on to 200°c/gas 7

Melt 50g butter in a heavy bottomed pot then sprinkle in 50g sugar. Add the chopped apricot and stir. Allow to bubble away and soften for 2 minutes then carefully remove with a slotted spoon. Next add the apricot halves, cut side down. Cook in the caramel for 3-4 minutes until softened but still holding shape. Turn pan off. Sift together the flour, ground almonds, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg and set aside. Cream the butter and sugars together with an electric whisk, beating for at least 3 minutes, until fluffy. Add the egg, and continue beating, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Mix in the vanilla extract and the yogurt. Stir in the dry ingredients and fold in the apricot chunks. Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared cupcake liners, then use a spoon to top each one with half an apricot in each one. Be gentle as they will be soft. 4. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cupcakes comes out clean. Cool the cupcakes for five minutes in the tin, then pop them onto a wire rack to cool completely. Brush the apricots with any leftover caramel in the pan. If you have a blowtorch, you can toast the apricot to give it a lovely charred look/flavour and to feel powerful.

NB: The cupcakes actually get better on day 2, I think because the ground almonds keep them moist. If you have a nut allergy you could just sub more flour in there though.

My Favourite Potato Salad

As its title suggests, this is my favourite potato salad. It’s one I’ve been making for years on account of how well-balanced it is. It’s lovely in all seasons, too, so take this one through to autumn and winter with you, please.

Serves 4

1 bag new potatoes or baby potatoes

2 red onions

40g butter

Splash of olive oil

1-2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp brown sugar

40g gherkins or cornichons

1-2 tbsp capers, rinsed

Handful parsley

Handful chives

For dressing

2 tbsp mayo

1 tsp mustard

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice/red wine vinegar

Plenty cracked black pepper

Get the potatoes on the heat in a pan of salted, cold water. Once boiling, cook for 15-20 minutes until fully tender. Meanwhile, thinly slice the onions into rings on a mandolin or with a sharp knife. Melt the butter and add a splash of olive oil then add the rings of onion to the pan with a pinch of salt. It’s important to use more than one onion even though it will result in leftovers (OR a very small frying pan) because if there is too much room around your onion it will burn before it caramelises. Cook for 15 minutes. Drain and set aside your potatoes. Add the brown sugar and the balsamic vinegar to your onions. Stir well and cook on a low heat for 5-10 more minutes until fully soft and sticky. Remove from the heat. Roughly chop the cornichons and the capers (if they are large ones). Roughly chop the herbs removing any large stalks. Make the dressing. In a small bowl or jar, add the mayo, mustard, olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper and a pinch of salt. Put the lid on and shake or whisk well to form a thick dressing. Once the potatoes have cooled down, toss in the dressing. Then add the herbs, cornichons and capers bit by bit, stirring between additions. Finally, add as much of the caramelised onions as you like. Add in two goes, stirring in between, to make sure it’s well distributed. Pack and go!

Tomato & Anchovy Bites

This isn’t a recipe, but what it is is something you should assemble and eat at the earliest opportunity. It’s a good way to enjoy that tinned fish discount, inspired by a trip to Porto I went on with treasured pals 5 years ago (WTF?). Good tomatoes and tinned fish do a picnic make, that’s all you need to know.

I am lucky to have a Romanian shop near me and the tomatoes from there are heaving with flavour.

Serves 2

1 beef or bulls heart tomato at room temp

1 tin anchovies (try these!!)

2 slices of your favourite kind of bread

NB: If you’re picnicking, pack everything as it is listed above along with your smallest chopping board and a small sharp knife. Then, when ready to eat:

Slice the tomato into large discs. Sprinkle with a hint of sea salt. Leave for a minute. Top the bread with it in a single layer then lay 3 or 4 anchovies on each slice, drizzling their oil over everything. Slice into manageable chunks, then eat. This is also lovely with thin slices of boiled egg between the tomato and anchovy too, if that’s your thing.

