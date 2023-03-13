I can’t believe that there are over 1000 of you reading this! THANK YOU so much for your support of What’s That You’re Cooking, Thea?, and thank you for cooking my recipes. I have a lot of tasty stuff coming up over the next few weeks which I shall not disclose, as research told me you prefer surprises. But first, to express my gratitude, I bring you this BONUS recipe. Here’s my Air Fryer Tomato Soup. You don’t need an air fryer to make it, so don’t sue me. (You can use your oven instead…).

Soup, in an air fryer! What will she think of next. Admittedly, this soup does need to be transferred to a pan to be blended with hot stock, but the real cooking is all done within my favourite countertop gadget.

Why do I rate this Air Fryer Tomato Soup? Because it’s easy, achievable and delicious. Like my Lemony Leek and Lentil Orzo, this recipe only needs 5 ingredients. This soup is great for when you are poorly, low energy or when money is scarce. It’s good anytime, to be fair. It’s highly adaptable: you can make it as thick or as thin as you like, by adding more or less stock.

Roasted tomatoes are one of the tastiest things, so with them as our base, we’re in safe hands. Add a hint of warmth from thyme and sweetness from celery and onions and you have a comforting, good-for-you meal lickety-split. You can jazz it up with different toppings which is all part of the fun.

Air Fryer Tomato Soup

Olive oil

5 medium tomatoes, halved

1 brown onion, peeled and quartered

2 sticks celery, cut into batons

Dried or fresh thyme

Red wine vinegar, a splash (optional)

1 cup of stock or water (about 250ml) (or more if you prefer a thinner soup)

Place the tomatoes, onion, and celery, with a large pinch of dried or fresh thyme, glug of olive oil and pinch of salt inside your air fryer basket. Cook for 20 minutes, at 180°c. Turn the vegetables halfway through. Check the celery is tender by piercing with a knife, and if it needs a little longer, cook for another 5 minutes. (Alternatively you can roast the vegetables in an oven for 50 minutes.) When the tomatoes, onions and celery are roasted, transfer everything to a pan along with a splash of red wine vinegar, and cup of stock (or water). Blend with a hand blender (using a lid to protect yourself from splatter), until the soup is at your desired consistency. Season with pepper and any more salt to taste. Enjoy, with bread, a cheese toastie, or accompaniment of your choice!

Serving suggestions

Serve with Wild Garlic Pesto: blend a handful of wild garlic, 100ml olive oil, handful toasted pine nuts, juice of half lemon, salt. Add a handful hard cheese and blend again.

Drizzle with pistachio oil, basil oil (see recipe here), or wild garlic oil, then finish with a sprinkling of hard cheese or a scattering of herb leaves.

Drizzle with cream and tell Heinz two can play at their Cream of Tomato Soup game.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me reach 1000 subscribers. Thank you for being one of them! I hope my recipes will do you proud.