Today’s recipe is an easy way to festive-up a classic British pudding. This is a good one to make in between Christmas and New Year with any leftover Christmas pud you might have. It’s also a good pudding to make if you want a nice hot dessert but you don’t want to spend ages making it. I hope you enjoy it!

The rice pudding I ate growing up came in a tin, and I loved it. I still do. Cold was always better than hot. But I have had a Christmas pudding-flavoured rice pudding in my sights ever since I saw the Christmas Pudding custard tarts I spoke about in this newsletter – I was really quite entranced by the idea of cream/custard infused with the headiness of boozy dried fruit. Fat is so good at taking on flavour, and it really stuck in my head how well the flavours of Christmas pudding would travel in a vat of cream. So I was excited to experiment making rice pudding at home for this recipe.

At first, I tried a baked pudding, but the process of baking cream means the liquid evaporates and it sets and curdles slightly. Each time I tried it, the fat would cling to the rice sort of the way the cream adorns the potatoes on top of a dauphinoise. I understand that this is the appeal in a baked rice pud, but it just didn’t do it for me. I decided a stove top version was going to be the best way to showcase that figgy-pudding cream, and it does not disappoint. The rice takes on the spicy fruitiness of the Christmas pudding, and its creamy texture is a satisfying counterbalance to the tart dried fruit flavour.

Christmas Pudding Rice Pudding

Please note you need to start the infusion the day before you plan to make the pudding

800ml whole milk

200ml double cream

90g pudding rice

Approx 100g Christmas pud (you can use leftover pudding here)

45g raw caster sugar

Ground nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves

1 orange or clementine, to zest*

Break up the Christmas pudding into small chunks and place it in a large pan. Pour the milk and cream on top and give it a stir, then place the pan on a medium heat and heat until steaming. Cool, cover and chill in the fridge to infuse overnight. The next day, use a sieve to remove the Christmas pudding from the milk mixture then pour in the rice and add the sugar. Stir well, then simmer gently for 23-25 minutes, on your lowest heat. You want the rice to be almost tender with just the slightest bite at this stage. Turn the pan off and allow it to rest with a lid on for 15 minutes. Taste and check the creaminess level is to your liking – if you like, you can add a splash more double cream and stir it that through to serve. Serve, sprinkled with a mix of nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves as well as zest of an orange I sprinkled the spices on with a stencil for festive frivolity, why not?

NB: The speed at which the rice cooks will depend on the strength of your stove – so do taste it for bite before the resting stage. No one wants a crunchy rice pud!

*You can freeze the flesh of an orange or clementine to grate over if you prefer the fresher flavour of the fruit to the zest.

See you next time for our final Christmas recipe!