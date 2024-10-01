Last month I gave birth to our son, Eli. The last three weeks have already been the most fulfilling and transformative of my life. He is the coolest fella I’ve ever met. I imagine my approach to dinners will change a fair bit now I’m a Mum, and I look forward to sharing these changes with you along the way. Today I bring you a breakfast that got us through last week, full of sweet energy and comfort which is exactly what these mornings require. Further down I’m interviewing talented artist John Booth, who I talk to about birthday dinners, sausages and crisps.

I feel like this is a fitting recipe to share for my first newsletter as a Mum, because French toast for me is synonymous with the film Kramer vs. Kramer, in which Dustin Hoffman cooks it for his son after his wife has left them in what I think is one of the most moving moments of cinema. The emotional intensity of the scene is so perfect: there’s the comedy of Ted folding the bread to fit in the mug in which he’s whisked the eggs, the telling tenderness of 7-year old Billy telling his Dad where to find the kitchen implements, building to a crescendo of anger and tragedy as Ted burns his hand on the red-hot cast iron pan.

I rewatched Kramer vs. Kramer on Boxing Day last year, when I was pregnant but didn’t know I was, and bawled my eyes out for the entire film. More than any other time I had watched it (and I always cry at it). Now that I am actually a parent, I imagine if I watched the film again I would weep with renewed intensity, as I did when those hormones were unknowingly first coursing through my veins.

Making French toast has always been exciting to me because of this film. So when we saw a loaf of challah at the supermarket we had to buy it because challah makes the best French toast and that’s just the truth. Recently I cooked it like I used to do when I was at university, with soft plums and cinnamon sugar. It’s hard to beat!

I made challah earlier this year on a really great Bread Ahead bakery course (above) and it was honestly one of the most satisfying bakes I’ve ever cooked. One day I will do this again, but in the meantime the version Waitrose sells is pretty good. Hope you enjoy this breakfast folks!