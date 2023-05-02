I’m writing this after spending all weekend in the kitchen, so I feel confident in saying that some nights even lovers of cooking don’t want to spend hours at the stove. So, this month, I’m only going to be sharing 5-ingredient recipes which are ready in less than 30 minutes. (Except I will throw a Wild Garlic Shokupan in the mix too, because just like the Four Tops, I can’t help myself). I love all of these recipes, and I hope you will too. We’re starting with this handsome but easy fish dish, I’m calling simply: Fregola Fish. In The Interviews I’m speaking to the talented writer and my cool friend, Megan Nolan! We chat about sandwiches, signature drinks and lots more.

Fregola Fish may look fancy, but it’s one of the easiest recipes I lay claim to. It should probably be called Fish Fregola but I like the way Fregola Fish sounds better. It’s inspired by a dish I ate at a restaurant called Sargasso in Margate in February, which was not complicated, but was very delicious. I wanted to lick the plate.

Since eating that dish, I’ve become a big fan of flavouring oils with a herb (just like in the Lemony Leek and Lentil Orzo recipe), and so I’ve done the same thing here but this time with dill. We add winey tomatoes, fregola or giant couscous, and a crispy fried fillet of fish on top and it’s as simple as that! The type of fish you use is up to you, but the meatiness of mullet or bream is really very appealing. I bought 4 massive fillets of bream for £8 too, so it’s not a bank-breaker.