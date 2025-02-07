Hello! In the words of Jeremy Corbyn: we’re back, and we’re ready for it all over again. I hope you have had a fulfilling start to the year, and that January brought you TLC and a sense of anticipation for 2025. Today’s recipe is a comforting and affordable dinner that feels just right for a Friday or Saturday night. I hope you dig it.

In my absence, I’ve been amazed and grateful to find out that there are now almost 2.5k of you here. Welcome to all my new subscribers and thank you for being here! If you weren’t here last year, January 2024 was Cheese Month and so I wanted to reshare my cheesy recipes here because there will surely be something to see you through the last of the dark, dank winter as well! They’re all vegetarian and all hearty as hell.

On to today’s recipe…

January doesn't have to be a miserable start to the year, you just have to drown out the grumbles. I did this by eating enthusiastically and watching loads of good films at baby cinema – it’s Oscars season after all! A Complete Unknown, A Real Pain, and Hard Truths were highlights. If you’d like to read my nonsense reviews on Letterbox they’re here. I also turned 32 at the end of the month and ate a delicious steak and clootie dumpling at Noble Rot to mark the occasion. So yes, January is A-OK from where I'm standing.

It turns out I took my break from the newsletter at just the right time, because my baby's sleep went from being quite okay to unfathomably challenging and has remained that way for the last 6 weeks. I've been surviving the 2 hour bedtimes, 8 cot transfer attempts, 4-5 wake ups a night and co-sleeping crick neck by eating an unhinged amount of sugar. My sanity has been challenged but my mood has been saved by Eli's laughter, new facial expressions and steadily strengthening muscles. That's my baby!



Tired bellies always feel more hungry, and require dinners containing plenty of carbs and protein. One such meal is today's recipe: Chicken Milanese. It’s a dish that I love to order in restaurants because it always feels like a treat, much like ordering a steak, a martini or oysters. I cooked this for me and Charles in November and have since become very fond of making it at home.



Why have I fallen for Chicken Milanese? Firstly, it's extremely well-suited to my ever-dwindling maternity leave budget – needing only 1 chicken breast to feed two people generously, and you can't say fairer than that in this economy. You won't even notice you've shared it. On top of the chicken this recipe only needs tinned tomatoes, some budget spaghetti and a few more store-cupboard ingredients I’m sure you'll already have in.





The second reason I love Milanese? It's secretly the best way to ensure a moist chicken breast – the breadcrumb crust stops the meat from drying by almost steaming the meat inside it, and brings its own pleasing crunchiness. The same can be said for its close cousin, schnitzel. Being Northern Italian, Milanese also has a slight Weiner schnitzel vibe because it’s traditionally fried in clarified butter which makes it heavenly rich. I’ve cooked it in a combination of butter and oil here to save the step of clarification (but if you have ghee at home, that would work great too). I hope you will treat yourself to this luxurious dinner. You're worth it.

Chicken Milanese with Spaghetti in Red Sauce

For the cutlets

80g flour

1 chicken breast

50g fine

50g panko

1/2 tsp herbes de Provence / oregano

25g grated parmesan or grana padano

90ml olive oil

60g butter

2 eggs



For the sauce (good news - you’ll have some leftover)

2 tins tomatoes

1 onion, halved

50g butter

40ml olive oil

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 basil spring, optional

