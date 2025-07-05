Today’s recipe is a twist on an old school Cheese Flan (a recipe I tackled here). We add Jersey Royal potatoes and ripe summer tomatoes, which give us a more substantial end result, and pair so well with the star-ingredient: Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese. This recipe is part of my series of British Territorial Cheese recipes – in support of Neal’s Yard Dairy’s EAT THEM OR LOSE THEM campaign. These traditional cheeses are under threat of extinction, with only a tiny number of small-scale producers left still making the recipes in the traditional way. Buying a piece to cook with will help to keep them alive.

As flavour duos go, cheese and tomato is one of the most addictive, a fact I talk more about in this newsletter from a few years ago. When that cheese is Kirkham’s Lancashire, and the tomatoes are heavy and ripe, the combination is even headier.

Lancashire cheese and potatoes are also very happy together, with the cheese’s natural butteriness and high fat content enhancing the potatoes beautifully. I like the way Lancashire melts: its curdy ooziness kind of travels around and about the place, rather than melting in one large globule as French and Swiss cheeses such as Raclette, Emmental or Reblochon might. I can’t tell you the science behind it but I know I like it. Give me the Ribble Valley over the Alps any day.

If you can’t get Jersey Royal potatoes where you are, use whatever young, yellow-fleshed potato you can find. Kipfler would be a good alternative in Australia (also known as Fingerling if you’re in the US). A 20cm cake tin yields a nice deep flan (I personally feel a flan should be deep). But if you prefer a shorter, wider end result, use a 23cm tin – you may want to reduce the cooking time by a few minutes.

Lancashire, Potato and Tomato Flan

100g Jersey Royals/Kipfler potatoes (about 3)

2 small-medium ripe tomatoes

1 tsp unsalted butter (optional), for greasing

3 eggs

170ml whole milk, or 1 small can of evaporated milk

180g Kirkham's Lancashire

Black pepper, to taste

1 sheet of shortcrust pastry OR

For the pastry (optional)

170g plain flour

115g cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 small egg, beaten

20ml milk

1 tsp white wine vinegar