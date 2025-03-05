Hello! This week I set out to answer a question that I know has been on everyone’s lips for a while… That question is: what IS Salisbury Steak?



It’s also Pie Week, which is a made up food occasion. But then again so was Pancake Day once... I’m a believer so I’m marking Pie Week with a new recipe plus a big 20% discount from my favourite butcher HG Walter. The code is for Paid Subscribers and is valid for the month of March. Use it on pies, but also on venison mince for today’s recipe (or these IKEA-style meatballs), chicken for my Milanese or one of the pies mentioned below. OR you can use it simply to stock up your freezer with some of the finest meat available for home delivery in the UK. If it’s easy ready meals you want, I’m reviewing HG Walter’s pie range below too…

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of pies. You’ll find recipes for all of these on the newsletter:

And I’m making room for more pies this week in the form of a new recipe for Salisbury Steak Pie.

I appear to have a lot of emotional food attachments to the film Kramer vs Kramer. I’ve been intrigued by Salisbury Steak ever since watching the film as a teenager and seeing Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman) serve it up to his son Billy (Justin Henry) for dinner one night, in the weeks after his wife leaves them. Billy doesn't want to eat it, and calls it “yucky”, and Ted reminds him he ate it last week and said he loved it.

The scene ends with the slamming of doors, hot tears and frustration. Billy is sent to bed for defying his Dad by eating dessert before finishing his meal, and horrible words are exchanged that would tug at even the coolest heartstrings.