This month WTYCT turns TWO! 82 newsletters, over 90 recipes and 2 years later here we are. I hope, like me, you are still enjoying the ride. For this mildly momentous occasion, I spoke to a comedian, writer and actor I admire very much: Rob Delaney. I love Rob's work and his politics, and it is a privilege to have him on the newsletter to talk about Greggs, working in hospitality and American vs British breakfasts! Our recipe this week is Wild Garlic Cheese Pide, which you can also make with spinach.

As I reflect on 104 weeks of recipe testing and good dinner eating, it’s only right I pick out a few of my favourite recipes of the last 2 years:

I first saw Rob Delaney's stand up 10 years ago, at the Leicester Square theatre with my mum. Most of the jokes seemed to be about kinky sex, which might have been awkward, if they weren't so funny that we left aching from laughter. Phew!

I highly recommend anyone who hasn’t read Rob’s urgent and gut-wrenching book A Heart That Works, to do so at the nearest opportunity. I wish he hadn’t had to write it. I know it moved me and many others very much. I completed it in two sittings which for me, a very slow reader, is a record. Hope you enjoy my chat with Rob…

What's the most recent food picture on your camera roll?

It’s actually a fake meal from a fictional fast food restaurant I’m shooting a movie in, and it’s really gross and real looking.