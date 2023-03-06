What's That You're Cooking, Thea?
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Taking the L when the L is Leeks
Lemony Leek and Lentil Orzo, for when you want something cleansing
Thea Everett
Mar 6
6
Share this post
Taking the L when the L is Leeks
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
In the Kitchen with Oobah Butler!
And a recipe for Paneer Jalfrezi
Thea Everett
Mar 1
Share this post
In the Kitchen with Oobah Butler!
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
February 2023
Fish au Shrimp Boil
A rich and homely Friday night dinner, and eating out in Margate
Thea Everett
Feb 22
1
2
Share this post
Fish au Shrimp Boil
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Are You Made of Scone?
Chocolate and fig scones, and supermarket own brand wins
Thea Everett
Feb 13
7
Share this post
Are You Made of Scone?
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Life is a Hot Lasagne
PLUS a question on ghost writing cookbooks...
Thea Everett
Feb 7
4
Share this post
Life is a Hot Lasagne
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
January 2023
In the Kitchen with Josie Long
And a Blood Orange Pannacotta recipe
Thea Everett
Jan 30
4
Share this post
In the Kitchen with Josie Long
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Fennel Fish Pie
And thoughts on Big Supermarket Data...
Thea Everett
Jan 25
1
2
Share this post
Fennel Fish Pie
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Ned Kelly Pie
He's been dead a while, luv...
Thea Everett
Jan 17
Share this post
Ned Kelly Pie
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Pies of Promise, Pies of Potential...
Broccoli and Cheddar Mascarpone Pie, feat the air fryer on everyone's lips...
Thea Everett
Jan 12
2
Share this post
Pies of Promise, Pies of Potential...
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
In The Kitchen with Lolly Adefope
PLUS a hearty Buffalo Chicken Pie for the New Year
Thea Everett
Jan 5
3
Share this post
In The Kitchen with Lolly Adefope
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
December 2022
Three Wise Canapés
Smoked oysters, French onion dip and my first vol-au-vents...
Thea Everett
Dec 19, 2022
1
Share this post
Three Wise Canapés
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Fishing for Gravlax at Christmas
TFW it's so cold you can cure a fish in your garden
Thea Everett
Dec 15, 2022
2
1
Share this post
Fishing for Gravlax at Christmas
whatsthatyourecookingthea.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Thea Everett
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts